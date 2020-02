People are being urged to take care on the roads this morning as icy and snowy conditions have been reported across the county.

A Met Éireann Status Yellow snow/ice warning for Donegal and the entire country remains in place until 10am this morning.

While the weather is set to improve later today, snow showers are still affecting parts of Donegal.

Motorists are urged to slow down and avoid any harsh acceleration or braking in these conditions.