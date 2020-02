Pearse Doherty has been appointed to lead Sinn Fein’s negotiating team as talks to form a new Government begin today.

The party is set to meet with other left wing parties, starting with Solidarity People Before Profit.

They have also welcomed a shift in position from Fianna Fail about talking to them

While it is still early days, Pearse Doherty who topped the poll in Donegal hopes a Government can be formed as quickly as possible: