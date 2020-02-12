Man charged with Lyra McKee murder

A 52 year old man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The 29 year old was shot dead in Derry on 18 April 2019.

The man, from Derry was arrested by detectives yesterday and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite, he is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

He will appear at Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy says he has always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing.