Finn Harps delighted with 500 club progress – Trevor Gordan

Since the relaunch of the 500 club, Finn Harps have had impressive progression with a large number of sign ups ahead of the season.

Monies from the 500 has helped the management be in the market to entice some quality players to Finn Park.

Fundraising has been a battle off the pitch for Harps but it is one which has seen big improvements ahead of the start of the Premier Division at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday.

Diarmaid Doherty has been speaking with the club’s Fundraising Officer Trevor Gordan…