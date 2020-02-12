Finn Harps announce FREE bus to home opener v Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps have announced they will be providing a free bus to and from Friday night’s season opener vs Sligo Rovers. The service will run in association with Boyce Tours
The bus pickup times are as follows:
Depart Lennon Lodge Durkans Bar, Ramelton 6.30pm sharp
Glencar Inn Letterkenny 6.50pm
The Pin Tavern 7pm
Dry Arch Inn 7.05pm
Rosie’s Bar Drumkeen 7.15pm
The bus will return immediately after the game, dropping off at the same spots on the way home. While the bus is free, booking is essential.
To book your seat, contact Trevor by calling or texting 087-2861557.