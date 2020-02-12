Big Match Arrangements for Harps v Sligo

Finn Harps will kick off the 2020 SSE Airtricity League campaign this Friday 14th of February against Sligo Rovers at Finn Park. Finn Park is in good shape despite Storm Ciara and it’s all systems go for Friday night. Here is the essential information ahead of the big kick off including a free bus from Ramelton and Letterkenny, a fan survey plus online ticket sales for the first time at Finn Park courtesy of our ticketing partners Champions Travel.

FREE Supporter Bus (With thanks to Boyce Coaches)

Bus is running as follows:

Departing: Durkans Bar, Ramelton at 6:30pm

Calling at: Glencar Inn Letterkenny 6:50pm, The Pin Tavern 7pm, Dry Arch Inn 7:05pm, Rosie’s Bar Drumkeen 7:15pm.

Bus will return immediately after the game, dropping off at the same spots on the way home.

Bus is FREE, but booking is essential. Book your seat by calling or texting 087-2861557.

Fan Survey

Finn Harps are asking supporters to fill in a quick (~3 minutes) survey ahead of the start of the season. Please see here to fill it out, 2 people filling it out will receive a 2020 jersey courtesy of Lottie Dolls: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FX73WF9

Ticketing

Harps season tickets offer excellent value with the equivalent of at least four free games. You can pick one up from the clubhouse on weekdays from 2pm-6pm. Or online from www.finnharps.ie/shop

While match tickets will be available on the night on Navenny Street and also at Chestnut Road (Aldi side), supporters are strongly advised to buy in advance from the below outlets or online from https://member.clubforce.com/finnharpstickets to avoid queues.

Champions Travel Letterkenny,

Michael Murphy Sports Letterkenny,

The Hatter, Main Street Ballybofey,

McKelvey’s Bar Ballybofey,

Barretts, Ballybofey,

McCauley’s Restaurant, Lifford,

Mac’s Newsagents, Buncrana,

The Bank Bar, Diamond, Donegal Town

Kernans, Newtoncunningham.

O’Shaughnessy’s Bar, Ramelton

Prices are as follows:

Ticket Prices:

Adult Terrace €14

Student / OAP €12 (valid ID required)

Secondary Level Student: €5

Primary level Student €3

Supporters wishing to access limited seating area will need to purchase regular ticket and then pay additional €3 inside the ground. We would advise supporters looking to watch match from seated area should arrive early as limited number will be available on a first come, first served basis. The club shop will be open as usual and is fully stocked with 2020 gear.

Supporters are requested to arrive early to avoid congestion near kick off time.

We appreciate your co-operation and patience with stop and search stewards at each gate. Both home and away fans are liable to be searched and supporters are reminded that alcohol is not permitted in the ground.

Traffic Arrangements around Finn Park

Those attending the game are asked to use car-parks situated close to the ground:

Town car park at McElhinney’s

Navenny car park

Supervalu car park

Gardai will be in place to ensure the smooth operation of traffic arrangements around Finn Park. Road Closures will come into effect at 18:00pm and will remain until 20.30pm. They will be closed again at 21.30pm until 22.30pm.

Away Fans

We look forward to welcoming Sligo Rovers supporters to Finn Park. Tickets for Sligo fans are being provided to SRFC for sale from the clubhouse daily along with new jerseys and season tickets. Sligo fans can also use the online option from https://member.clubforce.com/finnharpstickets to avoid queues.. Away fans are requested to enter ground via Chestnut Road (Aldi side). We appreciate your co-operation and patience with stop and search stewards at gate. Away fans will have the gantry side of the ground while stand and town end terrace are reserved for home supporters.

Coaches and cars for away supporters are asked to park in McElhinney’s car park.