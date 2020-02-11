Young male assaulted at Letterkenny Park

A young male has been assaulted at the Town Park in Letterkenny.

The incident happened last Tuesday evening at around 5pm near the outdoor gym area.

The youth is reported to have received a number of punches and kicks to the head by another male youth. The injured party received a number of injuries to his face and head.

Investigations are continuing with Gardai appealing to anyone who may have been in the park at the time, running or walking etc. to come forward if they witnessed the incident. Letterkenny Gardaí can be contacted on 074-9167100.