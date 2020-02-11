Thieves make off with jewellery in Letterkenny home burglary

Gardaí in Letterkenny are seeking information in relation to a burglary at a house on the Gortlee Road, Letterkenny that happened on Sunday between 6.30pm and 6.50pm.

The homeowner had just left the property. CCTV shows 3 males on foot enter the property. Entry was gained to the house via a rear window. The house was ransacked.

A quantity of jewellery was stolen from the house. The males are believed to have left the area in a silver hatchback style car.

If anyone was in that area and observed anything untoward or if anyone was in the area and may have captured the silver car in question on dashcam footage then please contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.