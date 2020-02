The North’s Health Minister has confirmed he is looking at the proposed Magee medical school as a way of tackling the GP shortage.

Robin Swann was responding to Foyle MLA Martina Anderson, who told Minister Swann that there is a chronic shortage of GPs across the north, and particularly in the north west.

She says Magee could take in its first Medical Students in September of next year, but for that to happen, Robin Swann must first approve the business case……………….