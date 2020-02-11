Renewed appeal after local cafe ransacked

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information in relation to a burglary at a café on the Monfad Road in Newtowncunningham between 10pm Saturday night and 1am on Sunday.

The glass on the front door of the premises was smashed and entry was gained. The cash register was stolen as were two tips jars and contents.

The cash register had also contained a sum of cash.

If anyone was in that area over the space of those 3 hours in particular, 10pm to 1am (Sat night into Sun morning) and noticed anything that might assist with the investigation particularly dashcam footage from the area then please call Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.