Record revenue for GAA

The G-A-A’s Director General Tom Ryan has revealed that the final cost of the redevelopment of Pairc Ui Chaoimh will be around 96-million Euro.

He says there’s bank borrrowings of 21-point-five-million on the venue with Cork’s County Board also owing 10-million loan to the G-A-A.

The Association made that 10 million available “to fund critical stadium completion works, including the pitch”.

The G-A-A have today announced record revenues of 73-point-nine-million Euro, with the 2019 figures showing a 16 per cent increase on 2018.

Ryan added that he’s hopeful the return of power-sharing in the Northern Ireland Assembly can help move along the planned works at Belfast’s Casement Park.