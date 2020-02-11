Raffa Cretaro back with Harps

Finn Harps have announced the return of Raffaele Cretaro for the 2020 season.

Cretaro had planned to retire after last season’s playoff success win over Drogheda but has decided to give it one more year as the club looks to progress and improve on last season’s league position.

Cretaro is most famous for his time with his hometown club of Sligo Rovers, as well as a short spell at Bohemians. He notched his 500th appearance in the League of Ireland in last season’s 1-0 victory over Derry City last July.

The ‘Tubbercurry Tornado’ as he’s affectionately known spoke to club media after the deal was confirmed; “At the end of the season I wasn’t sure whether to go or not. I kept in contact with Ollie over the break and he’s a great man for persuading you and giving you the confidence in your ability to go out and perform. It didn’t take much mind you, I’m delighted to be back for another year”.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan added; “Look you can’t deny Raf’s quality and what he can give us. He played a big role in our survival last year and I’m happy he’s decided to comeback for us for another season. Some thanks must also go to the members 500 club for their backing in helping the squad come together.”