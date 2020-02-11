Gardai investigating aggravated burglary in Buncrana

Gardaí are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged aggravated burglary in Buncranna.

The incident happened at 51 Burwood on Friday Morning last at approximately 1.25am.

On that date it was reported that 2 males broke a window at the property and forced entry into the house. It was reported that 1 male was in possession of a baseball bat.

The injured parties were in the property when this incident occurred and fled to an upstairs en-suite bathroom were they hid until Gardaí arrived.

Gardaí in Buncrana are now appealing for the assistance of the public in relation to this incident.

If anyone was in the area of Burwood between 00.30am & 1.30am on Friday morning last and can assist Gardaí with their enquiries we would ask them to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0749320540 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.