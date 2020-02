Tyrone’s Conor McKenna has returned home from Australia and it’s unclear whether his A-F-L career is now over.

His club Essendon say “homesickness and family-related reasons” are behind the decision.

The Bombers added that McKenna has the full support of the club.

The Tyrone native has been down under since 2014 and it may now seem his time there is over.

Cathal McShane turned down a move to the AFL last week, is McKenna also set to commit to GAA over the oval ball