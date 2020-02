An Inishowen area councillor says the authority needs to assess any damage caused by storm Ciara before the next storm hits.

Cllr Albert Doherty says a number of roads in North Inishowen have been damaged over the past 48 hours, and engineers should look as quickly as possible at what needs to be done to avoid a repeat.

He told a meeting of Inishowen Municipal District that there were particular problems in the Malin and Malin Head area last night: