Thomas Pringle, Charlie McConalogue and Joe McHugh elected to Dail

Thomas Pringle, Charlie McConalogue and Joe McHugh have been elected to the 33rd Dail.

The final count has been declared and the three Deputies will be returned alongside Sinn Fein’s Pearse Doherty and Padraig MacLochlainn.

Long standing TD and former MEP Pat the Cope Gallagher has lost out on a seat and will not be returning to the next Dail.

Speaking just before the final declaration, Thomas Pringle told Greg Hughes that it was vital South Donegal representation was retained:

Joe McHugh expressed his sense of relief at securing his place in the next Dail:

Fianna Fail’s Charlie McConalogue says it was a bittersweet moment for him as his party colleague Pat the Cope Gallagher lost his seat.

He says the party as a whole will need to reflect on the loses across the country: