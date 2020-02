Police in Derry are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary at a house in the Edenmore Street area in the early hours of this morning.

A number of men believed to have been armed with an iron bar and other weapons, forced entry to the house at around 3.45am.

Several people inside the property sustained injuries following the incident, none thought to be life threatening at this time.

Anyone with any information relating to the incident is asked to contact police at Strand Road on 101.