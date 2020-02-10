More snow and wind forecast as bad weather continues

A number of homes and businesses are without power this morning as stormy conditions continue to hit the country.

ESB Networks say there are 188 people without power in Carndonagh and 46 in Killybegs, with hopes that power will be restored in all areas within two hours

Storm Ciara is still bringing strong winds, with a status orange wind warning in place until 8pm this evening.

A snow and ice warning is in effect for the rest of the country today.

Joan Blackburn from Met Eireann says the worst of the storm has passed, but the bad weather isn’t over………….