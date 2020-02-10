Milford Gardai search house after driver tested positive for drugs

A house has been raided in Donegal after Gardai in Milford last night detected a motorist driving under the influence of drugs.

Gardai were on patrol when they stopped the driver who tested positive for the presence of cannabis.

A controlled substance was also seized.

Subsequently, Gardaí obtained a drugs warrant and a search was carried out at the driver’s home and drug paraphernalia was seized.

Gardai are warning people that driving under the influence of illegal drugs is putting their life and that of others in serious danger.