LUH oncology project could help address capacity issues

An Oncology Nurse Specialist at Letterkenny University Hospital says a major research project announced last week has the potential to ease capacity issues at the hospital and while providing patients with cancer treatment in the community.

The €160,000 project will see some oral cancer treatment provided in GP community care centres, with the patients carefully monitored so the potential for this model to be rolled out elsewhere is assessed.

Dr. Janice Richmond says providing quality patient care remains the top priority………..