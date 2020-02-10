HSE responds to Ballytrim House HIQA report

The HSE has responded to a report by the health watchdog in which a number of areas of concern at a centre for people with disabilities in Donegal were raised.

While there are said to have been a number of improvements made since a previous inspection in the summer, the inspector found that there continued to be issues of violence at Ballytrim House.

The latest report from HIQA following an inspection in October showed improved safeguarding arrangements had resulted in fewer incidents between residents.

There were weekly multi-disciplinary meetings to oversee the effectiveness of these arrangements and in addition, there were, weekly visits by representatives of Tusla.

The separation of living accommodation for children and adults had also improved safeguarding arrangements.

However, there continued to be significant issues of incidents of violence and aggression directed at staff members.

Ballytrim House currently provides full-time residential care for eight persons – 7 adults and 1 child aged 17 to 25 years with an Intellectual disability and/or autism.

The HSE says following an unannounced Inspection in July 2019 a number of measures were implemented including; a reduction in the number of residents, the centre layout was amended, a new manager was appointed, staffing was increased as was multi-disciplinary Support.

After the October inspection, the HSE says positive improvements were identified and an additional action plan developed and accepted by HIQA which is under constant monitoring and review.

The HSE says it has liaised with all the families/guardians of the residents in Ballytrim prior to the publication of these reports to brief them on its contents and the work that has been undertaken to ensure a quality service is delivered within the centre.

The HSE states that it remains committed to respecting the rights and dignity of each resident in its care. We continue to work steadfastly to ensuring all designated centres are actively progressing to meet full compliance with regulations and national standards.