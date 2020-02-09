“We’ve only ourselves to blame”- Declan Bonner

Donegal suffered their first league defeat of the season after they were narrowly beaten 2-8 to 2-7 by Galway in O’Donnell Park.

A penalty from Michael Murphy on 22 minutes helped put Donegal 1-3 to 0-4 ahead at half-time.

Ciaran Thompson’s goal had Donegal seven points up just seven minutes after the restart but that was short lived as Johnny Heaney found the back of the Donegal net just 43 seconds after Thompson’s goal.

Sean Kelly then netted for Galway to put them ahead by one. The teams then exchanged scores but that wasn’t enough for Donegal, who missed two frees late on the match.

Galway held on for a one point victory which moves them above Donegal in Division One.

After the game Tom Comack spoke with Donegal manager Declan Bonner…

Tom also got the thoughts of Donegal’s Neil McGee…