“We didn’t defend well enough”- Maxi Curran

Donegal Ladies have been defeated by Galway 3-12 to 4-05 in their National League Division One, third round tie at O’Donnell Park.

Goals from Amy Boyle Carr, Geraldine McLaughlin and Nicole Gordon helped Maxi Curran’s side into a 3-01 to 1-02 after just 13 minutes.

Donegal failed to score for the rest of the half as Galway fired over five unanswered points.

Galway started the second half well and a second goal of the game from Tracey Leonard put them four ahead before Gordon netted her second of the game.

Leonard then completed her hat-trick on 51 minutes to ensure Galway would leave Letterkenny with all three points.

After the game Maxi Curran gave his thoughts to Tom Comack…