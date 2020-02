Tyrone claimed their second league win of the season after they defeated Kerry 0-14 to 0-13 on Sunday afternoon.

Mickey Harte’s side trailed the Kingdom until a Niall Morgan free 17 minutes into the second half, put them ahead for the first time.

Once Tyrone gained the lead they never went behind again as the Red Hands ran out one point victors.

After the game Mickey Harte spoke with the media…