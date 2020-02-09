General Election 2020 – Rolling Updates

Tallies are now coming in from the Donegal Electoral Area, but nothing yet from the Glenties area, the heartland of both Pearse Doherty and Pat the Cope Gallagher.

These are the Donegal tallies, with the overall percentages in brackets beside them.

Peter Casey Ind – 1% (1.72)

Pearse Doherty SF- 28.1% (18)

Pat The Cope Gallagher FF – 4.7% (5)

Martin Harley FG – 8% (2.5%)

Padraig Mac Lochlainn SF – 2.5% (23.87)

Charlie McConalogue FF- 2.3% (15)

Niall McConnell Ind – 0.5% (.75)

Arthur McGuinness Ind – 0.1% (.01)

Joe McHugh FG – 7.4% (11.5)

John O’Donnell Ind – 0.6% (7.74)

Thomas Pringle Ind – 31.2% (7.86)

Mary T Sweeney Aontu – 2% (3.25)

Michael White Green – 1.6% (2.54)

**************************

In the Sligo Leitrim constituency, which encompasses parts of South Donegal, Sligo tallies have been completed with Martin Kenny leading for Sinn Féin on 18%, closely followed by Fianna Fáil’s Marc MacSharry 15% and his Fianna Fáil colleague Eamon Scanlon on 14%.

Independent Candidate Marian Harkin is polling at 12%, as well as FG Cllr Thomas Walsh on 12%. It’s expected to be a tough battle, with Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan still considered to be in the mix, with boxes in Leitrim and North Roscommon currently being tallied, a key battle ground for him.

Sources at the count centre in the Sligo Park Hotel say it could be 8pm or 9pm tonight before we have a first count.

*************************

Nationally, a number of government Ministers look set to lose their seats as Sinn Féin candidates are surging across the country.

Independents Shane Ross and Katherine Zappone both look set to lose their seats in Dublin Rathdown and Dublin South West.

Regina Doherty is likely to be edged out in Meath East.

While Junior Ministers also likely to lose out – Andrew Doyle in Wicklow, one of Paul Kehoe or Michael D’Arcy in Wexford, Damien English in Meath West too. Ciaran Cannon in Galway East is vulnerable.

Sinn Féin is going to top the poll in a number of constituencies and a number of candidates who lost their council seats just 7 months ago look set to enter the Dail.

Mairead Farrell in Galway West, Johnny Mythen in Wexford and Sorca Clarke in Longford Westmeath among them.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil looking like they’re going to be battling for the final seat in a lot of areas as the Sinn Fein wave takes over.

**************************

Final tally percentages from the Letterkenny area –

Peter Casey Ind – 1.4%

Pearse Doherty SF- 18.7%

Pat The Cope Gallagher FF – 4.6%

Martin Harley FG – 1.1%

Padraig Mac Lochlainn SF – 23.4%

Charlie McConalogue FF- 10.7%

Niall McConnell Ind – 0.7%

Arthur McGuinness Ind – 0.1%

Joe McHugh FG – 15.7%

John O’Donnell Ind – 10.9%

Thomas Pringle Ind – 3.3%

Mary T Sweeney Aontu – 5.8%

Michael White Green – 3.6%

**************************

Sinn Fein Cllr Gary Doherty was the party’s third candidate in 2016, when Sinn fein lost a seat in Donegal.

He told Catherine Gaffney he’s confident the party will take two seats, but it’s unclear what will happen after that…..

Meanwhile, poll topper Pearse Doherty is also Sinn Fein Director of Elections nationally.

He says there is an appetite for change, and his party leader will be entering into discussions on that basis……..

****************************

Final percentage from Inishowen tallies –

Peter Casey Ind – 3%

Pearse Doherty SF- 12.4%

Pat The Cope Gallagher FF – 0.7%

Martin Harley FG – 0.8%

Padraig Mac Lochlainn SF – 39.6%

Charlie McConalogue FF- 27.6%

Niall McConnell Ind – 1%

Arthur McGuinness Ind – 0.2%

Joe McHugh FG – 8.1%

John O’Donnell Ind – 0.7%

Thomas Pringle Ind – 1.2%

Mary T Sweeney Aontu – 2.3%

Michael White Green – 2.5%

****************************

Rough tallies with boxes opened in Inishowen, and parts of Letterkenny and Fanad.

Peter Casey Ind – 1.1%

Pearse Doherty SF- 9.9%

Pat The Cope Gallagher FF – 3.3%

Martin Harley FG – 1.1%

Padraig Mac Lochlainn SF – 23.6%

Charlie McConalogue FF- 14%

Niall McConnell Ind – 0.4%

Arthur McGuinness Ind – 0.1%

Joe McHugh FG – 20%

John O’Donnell Ind – 21.9%

Thomas Pringle Ind – 0.6%

Mary T Sweeney Aontu – 2.9%

Michael White Green – 1%

***********************

Outgoing Health Minister Simon Harris says when votes are counted, Fine Gael may have no option but to form a grand coalition with FF………………

His party colleague Heather Humphries says despite the exit poll result – her party will NOT form a government with Sinn Fein…………….

Fianna Fail Director of Elections Dara Calleary says the party appears to be doing better in the regions, but acknowledges they have some major battles ahead………………

Counting is getting under way across the country as ballot boxes are opened.

**********************

Counting of votes cast in Donegal takes place at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

Nationally, an exit poll suggests it will be a three way tie between Fine Gael, Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil.

The Ipsos MRBI exit poll for RTE and the Irish Times says the three largest parties are all on 22 per cent support.

When it comes to seats that’s likely to leave Sinn Féin in the low 30s given they only ran 42 candidates.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will both likely end up somewhere in the 40s

What it means is a titanic battle for the final seats in constituencies across the country and transfers will be absolutely crucial.