Galway hold on to inflict first league defeat on Donegal

Donegal suffered their first National League defeat of the season after they were defeated 2-8 to 2-7 by Galway.

A Michael Murphy penalty put Donegal ahead for the first time in the match 22 minutes into the game before points from Jamie Brennan and Murphy helped Donegal into a 1-3 to 0-4 lead at half-time.

A Ciaran Thompson goal after the restart had Declan Bonner’s men 7 points ahead but that was cut to four in the space of 43 seconds as Johnny Heaney netted for Galway.

Two Shane Walsh points closed the gap to two before Sean Kelly fired Galway ahead 17 minutes into the second half.

Murphy brought Donegal level again before points from Walsh and Michael Daly gave Galway a 2-8 to 2-6 lead.

Ciaran Thompson brought Donegal back to within one but they couldn’t find that equalising point as Galway left Letterkenny with the two points.

Pauric Hilferty and Martin McHugh report from O’Donnell Park…