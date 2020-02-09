Exit poll gives SF’s Martin Kenny a clear lead in Sligo Leitrim

Sinn Fein’s Martin Kenny is set to top the poll in Sligo Leitrim, on foot of an opinion poll carried out by IT Sligo and Ocean FM.

The constituency contains parts of South Donegal, which were included in the exit poll.

The poll give Martin Kenny of Sinn Fein 21.1%, Marc McSharry of Fianna Fail 13.7% and his party colleague Eamon Scanlon 11.8%. All three are outgoing TDs.

Next comes Independent Marion Harkin, a former TD and MEP.

Frank Feighan of Fine Gael comes next on 10.5%, his party colleague Thomas Walsh on 6.4%, Declan Bree of Independents for Change 4%, Blaithin Gallagher of the Green Party on 3.8%, with Labour’s Nessa Cosgrove and Fianna Fail’s Shane Ellis both on 3.2%