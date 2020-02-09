Donegal Ladies defeated by Galway

Donegal Ladies suffered their second league defeat of the season after they were defeated 4-05 to 3-12 by Galway.

Donegal had a dream start and led 3-01 to 1-02 after 13 minutes, with goals coming from Amy Boyle Carr, Geraldine McLaughlin and Nicole Gordon.

By half-time they sides were level at 3-01 to 1-07.

Galway started the second half the brightest and Roisin Leonard put them ahead for the first time with a pointed effort before Tracey Leonard netted her second goal of the game.

Gordon brought Donegal back into the game with her second goal of the game before McLaughlin levelled the game again.

Leonard then completed her hat-trick for Galway to put them four ahead as Donegal tried to rally and get back in the game but they ultimately fell short.

Pauric Hilferty and Maureen O’Donnell report from O’Donnell Park…