Sinn Fein’s two Donegal candidates have been elected on the first count with a surplus of over 8,000 votes.

Pearse Doherty secured 21, 044 first preferences, Padraig Mac Lochlainn secured 13,891.

The quota was 12,909.

Deputy Pearse Doherty told Greg Hughes that after the loss of Padrakig Mac Lochlainn’s seat in 2016, the situation tonight is very different…….

Padraig Mac Lochlainn says the the challenge now is to implement the manifesto that Sinn Fein campaigned on……………