Derry claimed their first National League Division 3 win of the season after they defeated Tipperary 0-10 to 0-06 in Celtic Park.

In a low scoring encounter, it was Derry who led 0-04 to 0-03 at half-time.

Derry extended their lead to five after 55 minutes with Shane McGuigan firing over four frees.

Tipperary tried to battle back but Rory Gallagher’s men held out to secure their first two points of the league.

After the game Michael McMullan spoke to Derry manager Rory Gallagher…