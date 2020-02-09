Athletics Review: Successful weekend for Donegal athletes

It was another successful weekend for Donegal athletes as Finn Valley AC’s Teresa Doherty claimed a National Masters title.

Teresa also helped her Finn Valley team pick up a third place in the team category.

The Donegal County team also had a successful day, they won the InterCounty Tournament with Claire McGuigan finishing behind Teresa Doherty, in third in the Masters individual race.

There was some disappointment for Mark English though as he finished sixth in the Millrose Games on a time of 1.52.94 in his 2020 season opener.

Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…