“That one’s for Callum”- David O’Herlihy

St Eunan’s will play in the MacRory Cup Quarter-Final after they defeated Patrician College 1-5 to 0-4.

In a game played in terrible weather conditions, it was the Monaghan side that led one point to no score at half time.

Ciaran Tobin scored the games only goal half way through the second half to put St Eunan’s three points up.

Patricians had the chance to reduced the gap to two late on but their penalty was put over the bar as the Letterkenny College progress to the Quarter Final.

After the game Tom Comack spoke with St Eunan’s manager David O’Herlihy…

Tom also got the thoughts of St Eunan’s Shane O’Donnell…