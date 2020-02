Finn Valley AC’s Teresa Doherty won the National Masters title in Rathdrum in County Wicklow this afternoon.

Alongside this performance Teresa may have led her Finn Valley team onto the podium in the team’s category. The team are still awaiting their results.

Claire McGuigan finished third overall in the Women’s Masters and she helped her Donegal Masters team into the medal places.

Patsy McGonigle joined Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport to run through today’s results…