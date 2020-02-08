St Eunan’s defeat Patrician College to reach MacRory Cup Quarter Final

St Eunan’s are through to the MacRory Cup Quarter-Finals after they defeated Patrician College of Monaghan 1-5 to 0-4.

In a game played in very bad conditions it was Patrician College who led by one point to no score at half-time.

Two quickfire points early in the second half gave St Eunan’s the lead before Patrician’s scored two of their own.

Ciaran Tobin netted for St Eunan’s midway through the second half to give his side a three point advantage.

Two points from Shane O’Donnell and one from Jack Alcorn put the Letterkenny College in the driving seat.

St Eunan’s survived a late scare as Patrician missed from the spot to reduce the gap to just two points but David O’Herlihy’s side held on to reach their first Quarter Final in nine years.

Tom Comack reports from The Burn Road…