Pressure on for Magee campus expansion

A Foyle MLA says it’s vital that everyone in Derry and surrounding areas up the pressure for the expansion of the Magee campus of Ulster University.

Karen Mullan says the key aim must be to have the first students enrolling in the proposed medical school there in September of next year.

A meeting took place yesterday between senior officials at Magee and a number of Stormont representatives, including Caoimhe Archibald, the Chair of the Economy Committee.

Top of the agenda was the medical school and the overall expansion of the Magee campus.

Ms Mullan says it’s well known this project has the potential to create investment, train more doctors and plug the existing staff shortfalls in the health service.

Delivery of the Medical School, she said, will be a key step towards the overall expansion of Magee University and the economic regeneration of the north west.

With that in mind, she concluded it’s vital that a united voice continues to come from the city and the region.

This week in the Assembly, First Minister Arlene Foster sais a business case will have to be completed and presented. Ms Mullan says Health Minister Robin Swann must approve the business case, with a view towards seeing Magee take in its first Medical Students in September 2021.