Loreto Milford through to first ever MacLarnon Cup Semi-Final

Loreto Milford are through to the MacLarnon Cup Semi-Final after they defeated St Patrick’s of Down 1-11 to 0-07.

Loreto started the game the brightest and raced into 0-04 to no score lead but only added one more point to the scoreboard before half-time as they went in at the break 0-05 to 0-02 ahead.

A Lorcan Guinness own goal on 44 minutes put Loreto 1-09 to 0-04 ahead and helped Adrian Doherty’s side reach the Semi-Finals of the competition for the very first time.

Ryan Ferry reports for Highland Radio Sport…