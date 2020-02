Institute suffered their fourth league defeat in as many games on Saturday afternoon after they were defeated 4-0 by Larne.

Larne fired in four goals in just 18 minutes to ensure they would leave the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium with all three points.

The defeat see’s Institute remain bottom of the Irish Premiership.

After the game, Eamon McLaughlin spoke to Institute’s James Henry…

Eamon also spoke with Larne striker Davy McDaid…