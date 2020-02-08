Institute suffer fourth defeat in a row

Institute have suffered their fourth defeat in as many matches after they were defeated 4-0 by Larne at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

On 52 minutes Larne opened the scoring after Lee Lynch’s header was deflected into his own net by Conor Tourish.

Just 11 minutes later Davy McDaid doubled Larne’s lead before Jeff Hughes netted five minutes later.

Hughes then sealed Larne’s win two minutes later when he fired his penalty past Rory Brown in the Stute goal.

Eamon McLaughlin reports for Highland Radio Sport…