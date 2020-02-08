Heavy rain expected today as Storm Ciara approaches

A yellow wind alert has taken effect across the country this morning, with Orange storm alerts due in three counties this afternoon.

Donegal, Mayo and Galway will be affected by gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour, ahead of the main arrival of Storm Ciara tomorrow.

Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly says heavy rain’s expected from midday:

The Road Safety Authority’s warning motorists to expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds.

It’s advising them to reduce their speed and watch out for falling debris on the road.

Spokesperson, Brian Farrell has this advice if drivers come across flooding, particularly in coastal areas: