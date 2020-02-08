Buncrana chosen for brown bin pilot project

Buncrana has been chosen as one of the locations for a pilot project to promote the use of brown bins, and help people use them properly.

This project is being managed by the Regional Waste Management Offices and Donegal County Council, who are working with local company Logan Waste on the pilot project.

It’s estimated that half of the food thrown away in Ireland ends up in the wrong bin, which has negative consequences for public health and the environment.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Nicholas Crossan is a resident of Buncrana. he’s welcoming the town’s inclusion in this initiative: