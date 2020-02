People living on the five islands off Donegal cast their votes in the General Election yesterday with Arranmore seeing a 51% turnout.

Tory, the second largest island in the county, saw a 41% turnout while 10 out of the 29 people inhabiting Gola voted, equating to 34.4%.

17 people out of 63 voted on Inishbofin while only four people were registered to vote on Inishfree.