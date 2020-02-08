Adrian Doherty delighted to be through to first ever MacLarnon Cup Semi-Final

Loreto Milford have reached their first ever MacLarnon Cup Semi-Final after they defeated St Patrick’s of Down 1-11 to 0-07.

Adrian Doherty’s side raced into a four points to no score lead early in the first half and led by 0-05 to 0-03 at half-time.

On 44 minutes, Lorcan Guinness scored an own goal to give Loreto a 1-09 to 0-04 lead.

The Milford school never looked in any danger as they progressed to the Semi-Final for the very first time in the schools history.

After the game Ryan Ferry spoke to a delighted Adrian Doherty…