Donegal have started their season well in Divsision One of the National League and after their draw with Mayo and last weekend’s win in Meath, they suddenly find themselves leading the way in the table on scoring average.

Declan Bonner’s men play host to Galway this Sunday at the O’Donnell Park.

With Storm Ciara approaching, Martin McHugh hopes it won’t spoil what has the billing to be a good game.