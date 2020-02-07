Olympic Qualification starts in New York this weekend for Mark English

Mark English’s target of Olympic qualification starts this weekend in New York.

The Letterkenny man will compete in the 800m at the Millrose Games on Saturday night.

1:45.20 is the qualifying standard time for Toyko 2020 while the IAAF World Rankings will also be used to fill the quota.

English received an invite via the quota system for last years World Championships in Doha after he missed the 1:45.80 qualifying time.

It was a mixed season in 2019 for English who failed to make it out of the heats at the World’s but he did win a European Indoor Bronze in the early part of the year.

That medal in March seen Mark become just the third Irish athlete to win multi medals at major indoors.