O’Donnell pledges to be voice of working class if elected

An Independent Donegal Election Candidate has pledged that if elected to Dail Eireann, he will do everything in his power to address pay issues for the working class.

This week alone saw secondary school and third level teachers of the TUI take to the picket lines over pay parity while there were also protests over funding issues for early childcare providers.

Independent Candidate John O’Donnell has committed to being the voice of the working class if he’s elected.

He says these people were left with no choice but to take to the picket line: