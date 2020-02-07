McHugh reiterates commitment Government investment in schools

The Education Minister has stated that Fine Gael is committed to investing in schools in Donegal.

It’s understood that there are more than a dozen major projects planned for the county, with three of those beginning construction this year at Glenswilly National School, St Mary’s National School in Stranorlar, and Scoil Cholmcille in Letterkenny.

McHugh also mentioned what he called “steady progress” on planning for projects across the county in Moville, Buncrana, Letterkenny, Donegal Town and Stranorlar.

He’s also had discussions on issues relating to Milford National School and the need for this school to be on the next capital plan: