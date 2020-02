Green party Candidate for Donegal Michael White believes people in the county don’t yet realise the magnitude of the threat of climate change.

A rise in sea levels, flooding and dramatic changes in weather patterns are just some of the things to come according to the party.

January 2020 was the hottest ever recorded in Europe with surface temperatures were 3.1C warmer than average.

Mr. White is warning that the rising temperatures will have a dramatic impact here in Donegal.