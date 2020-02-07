Gardai in Letterkenny warn of road closure this Sunday

Gardai in Letterkenny are warning that there will be a partial road closure in the town on Sunday as part of a traffic management plan.

Those who are either going to the double header in O’Donnell park or the election count in the Aura on Sunday are being advised that the section of road at the junction at Convent road to O’Donnell Park will be closed for the much of the day.

A free shuttle bus service will be available from the town to take spectators to the grounds of O’Donnell Park.

Sgt Eunan Walsh says it’s in everyone’s interest to adhere to the plans in place and is also advising to leave extra time for your journey: