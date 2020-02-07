Four drivers in Letterkenny caught drug driving overnight

Four drivers in the Letterkenny area have been caught drug driving in a significant overnight operation.

Both the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit and the Letterkenny Drugs Unit were involved in the joint operation.

Four drivers were detected driving whilst under the influence of drugs namely cocaine, cannabis & benzodiazepines.

Garda are warning the public to never drive whilst under the influence of drugs.

‘Besides putting your life and that of others in danger you also run the risk of having a conviction for a drugs related offence’.