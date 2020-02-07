Amazon fraudsters target Garda Stations in Donegal

Gardai in Donegal have revealed that several Garda stations in the county have been targeted by people claiming to be calling on behalf of Amazon.

They say that stations right across the division received a lot of calls over the past few days and have issued a warning to the public.

In a statement, Gardai say that the fraudsters enquire as to whether or not the person would like to renew Amazons Prime subscription.

Gardai say that they are aware that these calls are being received on all mobile phones and landlines on a more frequent basis recently.

Following this scam call Gardai then received multiple calls from all over Ireland from people who said they were returning a missed call from the Garda station.

They also have had members of the public reporting that they also received multiple people return a “missed call” from them following the initial scam call.

Gardai are warning not to engage with scam callers, do not give any personal information to them, just hang up and if possible block the calling number.